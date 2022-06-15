Connect with us

Breland Announces Debut Album ‘Cross Country’

Album release news and two performances from rising star Breland

Published

Breland
Credit: Warner Music Nashville

Bad Realm Records / Atlantic Records / Warner Music Nashville entertainer Breland has announced that his highly anticipated debut album ‘Cross Country’ will be released on September 9. Famous for his boundary-pushing, genre-bending style ‘Cross Country firmly establishes him as a vital new force shaping the future of Country music.

UK fans fell in love with Breland at this year’s C2C festival and attendees of the recent CMAFest in Nashville also had the chance to see him at the Riverfront stage and at the Nissan stadium where he guested with Lady A on a terrific version of ‘Need You Now’.

Pre-save or pre-add ‘Cross Country’ right here

Breland recently appeared on NBC’s ‘Today with Hoda and Jenna’, show, premiering his magnetic new single ‘Natural’ which features an interpolation of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel like a Woman!” whilst also blending his new single into a medley of his popular hit ‘Praise The Lord’. Watch the performance right here

