Listen: Gabrielle Aplin releases new single ‘Call Me’

Gabrielle Aplin has released her new single ‘Call Me’, a taster of the new music that she’ll be releasing this year.

‘Call Me’ showcases Aplin’s confidence and sees her blending an instant synth hook with her signature, emotive piano keys.

Aplin says, “In the various lockdowns I found myself wishing I’d done things and hadn’t done things when I had the chance. Big things and small things. I wish I’d gone on that random night out, I wish I hadn’t said that mean thing, I wish I called that person back, I wish I had sat out and enjoyed the sun.It’s like, if only I could go back in time and experience these things when I had the chance to. It’s as if I didn’t have the memories and experiences, I thought I’d need to get me through the extended solitude of early 2021. It’s kinda like, if you change your mind, I’ve changed my mind too so call me.”

‘Call Me’ was written when Aplin moved back to Somerset in 2020 and she began writing alone at home. Her organic approach took her to The Larks Tongue recording studio in Buckinghamshire and she worked with producer Mike Spencer (Ellie Goulding).

To date Aplin has achieved a UK number one with her cover of ‘The Power of Love’ and her debut album ‘English Rain’ achieved Gold Certification.