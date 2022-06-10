Win ‘The Batman’ on Blu-ray

Unmask the truth behind Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne with ‘The Batman’, now on Digital Download and 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on 13th June, and to celebrate its release we have two Blu-Ray up for grabs.

More than a year of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear

into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic

clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), Oz, aka The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka The Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

The film is directed by Matt Reeves from a screenplay by Reeves and Peter Craig, based on characters created by DC, and stars Robert Pattinson (“Tenet,” “The Lighthouse”).

The film also stars Zoë Kravitz (TV’s “Big Little Lies,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of

Grindelwald”), Paul Dano (“Love & Mercy,” “12 Years a Slave”), Jeffrey Wright (“No Time to Die,” TV’s “Westworld”), John Turturro (the “Transformers” films, “The Plot Against America”); Peter Sarsgaard (“The Magnificent Seven,” “Interrogation”), Jayme Lawson (“Farewell Amor”), Andy Serkis (the “Planet of the Apes” films, “Black Panther”) and Colin Farrell (“The Gentlemen,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”). The film was produced by Dylan Clark and Reeves, with Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel executive producing.

‘The Batman’ available on Digital Download now. Also coming to 4K UHD, Blu-ray and VOD on 13th June 2022.

To be in with a chance of winning, enter below…

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Thursday 16th June 2022.

