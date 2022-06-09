Revisiting Jon Pertwee’s era of ‘Doctor Who’

Greg Jameson, one third of ‘Doctor Who’ and cult British TV and film podcast ‘The Complete Menagerie (Almost)‘, is embarked on a marathon mission to watch (or listen to) every single episode of classic ‘Doctor Who’ in order of transmission, including those from the 1960s still missing from the archives. That’s seven hundred episodes spanning seven Doctors across two and a half decades.

At the end of February, he posted his thoughts on Patrick Troughton’s tenure as the Second Doctor. Three months later, he has reached the end of the Jon Pertwee era.

Join us for a roundup of his thoughts on the five seasons of ‘Doctor Who’ from 1970 to 1974. From ‘Spearhead in Space’ to Bohemian’s in place, you might say.