Celebrities turn ‘Queens for the Night’ for new ITV show

‘Queens For The Night’ is coming to ITV and ITV Hub for one night only later this year and it’ll see celebrities channeling their inner drag queens.

The one-off special will be hosted by Lorraine Kelly, and will feature a judging panel that includes Spice Girls legend Melanie C, comedian Rob Beckett, drag artist Courtney Act and ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ star Layton Williams.

The celebrities taking part are ‘Coronation Street’ favourite Simon Gregson, fitness icon Mr Motivator MBE, ‘Love Island’ star and TV presenter Chris Hughes, member of popband Union J and ‘I’m A Celebrity’ runner up George Shelley, actor and soap star legend Adam Woodyatt and England rugby star Joe Marler.

This primetime celebrity drag contest pairs each wannabe queen with their very own drag mentor, as they attempt to master this uniquely difficult craft. The celebrity wannabes will not only have to perfect wearing the highest of the heels but also hone one of the distinctive disciplines that each drag artist will expertly enact, from singing, dancing, lip syncing, impression, comedy or Dragic! (Drag magic).

Drag Queen mentors include Blu Hydrangea, Kitty Scott-Claus, La Voix, Myra DuBois, Asttina Mandella and Margo Marshall.

The process will culminate for each of the celebrities in a cabaret style performance as they showcase their newly acquired drag talents. Voted by the studio audience, who will capture the hearts of the public to be crowned their Queen For The Night?

Lorraine Kelly says, “I’m so excited to be hosting this show. I am a huge fan of Drag and can not wait to see a host of well known stars embrace this uniquely wonderful and uplifting skill. It’s a show that will have humour, warmth and above all lots and lots of glamour, I can’t wait to get started.”

Performing live in front of a panel of expert judges and a live studio audience only one celebrity can be crowned the ultimate winner.