Jake Scott

Jake Scott debuts new song ‘Green Eyes’ – watch the lyric video

The song is co-written and co-produced with Josh Kerr.

Jake Scott has released his new song ‘Green Eyes’, co-written and co-produced by Scott with Josh Kerr (Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban).

The song arrives with a lyric video and the lyrics chronicle Scott’s love story with his wife Rachel. Musically, it combines Scott’s heartfelt vocals with stripped-down guitars.

“’Green Eyes’ is about that first spark, that moment of connection with someone new. It makes the simple sacred and if you’re lucky, becomes the start of a story you’ll tell forever,” said Scott.

In March, Scott made his TV debut on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ to perform ‘Texas Girl’.

Scott’s collaboration with Russell Dickerson, ‘She Likes It’, has amassed more than 100 million streams and is now RIAA Certified Gold. The song is currently #38 on the Mediabase Country chart, and #35 on Billboard Country Airplay as well.

Scott is currently on the road supporting Ben Rector on tour. His first full-length project with Elektra Records is currently in the works.

