Cathy Thomas – ‘Islanders’ review

12 short stories tell Guernsey tales over 20 years.

Cathy Thomas - Islanders
Situated just off the coast of France but still classed as part of the British Isles, the island of Guernsey is a self-governing island that falls outside of the UK and EU jurisdictions. Close to Jersey, Guernsey is a bit of an anomaly and is somewhere many people don’t know much about, unless they’ve lived there or visited the island. Cathy Thomas, the author of new short story collection ‘Islanders’, grew up in the South West and Guernsey and she’s pulled together her observations about the island, interweaving them into compelling and engaging stories.

‘Islanders’ comprises 12 short stories that take place over a period of twenty years. With no main character tying them all together, the shorts are connected by the characters and their relationships with one another. Each short focuses on a different character but it pulls in, or mentions, characters you’ve already met or will meet by the end of the book. Opening in 2000 with ‘Good for a Laugh’, you’re thrown into the world of teenager Paul who inadvertently gets involved with a scary drug dealer on his way to a party. Paul pops up frequently throughout the stories including second short ‘Daily Specials’, which takes place a year later and sees timid Annie preparing to lose her virginity to him (like many of the other girls she knows has).

Thomas is adept at weaving the stories of all of her characters together in a satisfying way, and without initially realising it you follow some of them for the entire 20-year period. School bully Kat sees her life spiral out of control as time passes while Eva heads away on a gap year that opens her eyes to the world and the possibility of a life away from Guernsey. Through Thomas’ lens, Guernsey is a place that people either dream of escaping from or somewhere that they set up their entire lives. She also captures the naivety of youth and how when you’re young you always think the grass will be greener, until you realise that’s very rarely ever the case.

One of the highlights is ‘Mein Herr’ set in 2012, which sees school teacher Mr Martel catching two of his unruly male students getting intimate during a cross country run. The encounter leaves him wondering what the best course of action is to take while reminiscing on his own sexuality struggles. It’s a beautifully told tale that highlights the changing times and how difficult historically has been for people to be who they really are.

‘Islanders’ is a funny, touching and heart-warming collection of stories that pays loving homage to Guernsey, and the complicated way its inhabitants feel about it, as well as painting larger-than-life characters that sweep you away in their stories. While Guernsey may be an experience all of its own, those who have lived in small towns and not moved away during their life will be able to relate to that feeling of never being able to move past your childhood. Thomas scores an ace with this collection and I hope we get to revisit these characters again in the future.

