‘Elvis’ – watch The King rise to fame in new trailer

A brand new trailer has debuted for Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ and fans can look forward to an extended look at what’s to come.

The trailer charts Elvis Presley’s (Austin Butler) rise to fame and touches upon some of the key moments in his life such as meeting Priscilla (Olivia DeJonge), trying to forge his own path and the tight control his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) had over his career.

We also see the iconic moment where Elvis gets his trademark hair shaved off after being conscripted.

We also see the iconic moment where Elvis gets his trademark hair shaved off after being conscripted.

‘Elvis’ also stars Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Xavier Samuel, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

A thoroughly cinematic drama, Elvis’s (Butler) story is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). As told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between the two spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (DeJonge).

‘Elvis’ will be released in UK cinemas on 24th June 2022.