Is Elvis Baz Luhrmann’s Best Film Yet?

The new ‘Elvis’ biopic has been in cinemas for some time now and people all over the world have been flocking to the silver screen to watch the sweet-singing, hip-thrusting Mississippian in action. With a barrage of positive reviews coming left right and centre, we have to consider whether the new ‘Elvis’ film is Baz Luhrmann’s best picture yet.

The Setting is Perfect for the Big Screen

Thanks to such a luxurious and picturesque setting, almost every exposition shot of ‘Elvis’ looks like it could be a poster. When a movie’s cinematography is this good, it’s hard for audiences to not get swept up in its majesty.

The Cast Nailed It

There isn’t a single cast member in this film who doesn’t nail their performance. Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Alton Mason, Dacre Montogomery, every single one of them take to the stage and do what they do best. Some of the highest praise for leading man Austin Butler comes from Priscella Presley herself as in a recent interview she commented saying his performance was “incredible”. She said, “he got Elvis to a T, I mean to a T. It is unbelievable what this kid did, Austin Butler.” If Elvis’s ex-wife can get behind the acting so strongly, it’s hardly a surprise that the rest of the world has too.

Credit: Warner Bros Pictures UK

The Quick Flow is Engaging

Elvis had an extremely busy life and as such, there is a lot of information to fit into one film. Unsurprisingly, the start of the picture is very quick. A lot of the time when an audience is partial to a large amount of exposition quickly, it can become confusing and disengaging; however, this doesn’t happen with ‘Elvis’. Having Tom Hanks narrate the story and guide us through every moment means it’s easy for the audience to keep up with what is happening, and the quick flow becomes engaging rather than off-putting.

Baz Luhrmann’s Other Amazing Films

With the massive popularity that the new ‘Elvis’ movie has seen, it’s not unreasonable to say that it might be one of Baz Luhrmann’s best pictures yet. The casting, flow and setting of the film all make it one you could watch repeatedly. Of course, there are other amazing films by the American director out there, and these include the likes of:

Moulin Rouge

Australia

The Great Gatsby

Romeo and Juliet

Strictly Ballroom

If you enjoyed Elvis, then you should certainly check out some of these other movies.