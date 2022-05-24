Connect with us

CAAMP

EF Country

CAAMP are bringing their A-game harmonies on new album ‘Lavender Days’

The delicate harmonies and ephemeral sound of CAAMP is coming your way.

Published

On June 22nd the very talented CAAMP release their new album ‘Lavender Days’. Hailing from Ohio, CAAMP are a fantastic folk/rock/Americana band with music in the style of The Lumineers & Fleet Foxes who, will in fact, be supporting The Lumineers on their 2022 World Tour. They also have some exciting festival dates booked for the summer alongside acts including Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, Jack White and Stevie Nicks. 

You can check out tracks like ‘Lavender Girl’, ‘Apple Tree Blues’ and ‘Believe’ right now ahead of the album release. You’ll find delicate harmonies, ephemeral vocals and the type of lilting sounds first made famous by the likes of Simon & Garfunkel but the evolution comes when you add in banjo, guitar, keys and some good old-fashioned mid-west Americana.

CAAMP
Credit: CAAMP

For those of us old enough to remember, CAAMP sound very similar to the acoustic supergroup The Thorns that formed around 2002 and comprised of Matthew Sweet, Pete Droge and Shawn Mullins.

Check out the story behind new single ‘Lavender Girl’ in the video below:

