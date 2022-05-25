Connect with us

Western rapper Ryan Charles impresses on his Bobby Bones show debut

Is ‘New Boot Goofin’ destined to be the song of the summer?

Published

Ryan Charles
Credit: Emma Kate Golden

Western rapper Ryan Charles made his debut on “The Bobby Bones Show” this week. Bobby Bones dove into Charles’ rodeo roots and his journey out to Nashville before the Wyoming native performed his “country rap earworm” (E! News) “New Boot Goofin’” live in the studio. We listened to the show and can honestly say that Charles is bringing something very new and different to Country music.

Bones revealed he’d reached out to Charles via direct message to be a part of the show after seeing clips of his eye-catching performance on NBC’s “American Song Contest.” Watch the full interview below. Charles will continue to perform this summer across the US and take the stage at CMA Fest this June in Nashville. For dates and information, visit ryancharlesmusic.com 

