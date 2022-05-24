Amanda Shires announces new album & drops lead track ‘Hawk for the Dove’

GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Amanda Shires has shared her haunting new single, ‘Hawk For The Dove’.The evocative music video for the track was also released today. ‘Hawk For The Dove’ is the first new single to be unveiled from her forthcoming album ‘Take It Like a Man’, set for release on 29 July on ATO Records.

Featuring Shires’ delicate vocals and impassioned fiddle, ‘Hawk For The Dove’ immediately draws the listener in, and boldly encapsulates her rebirth both creatively and artistically. Amanda demurely sings, “I’m well aware of what the night’s made of, and I’m coming for you like a hawk for the dove. You can call it serious trouble, cuz that’s what I want”. Credit: Michael Schmelling

Shires co-wrote ‘Hawk For The Dove’ with producer Lawrence Rothman, who also plays keyboards on the track. Brittney Spencer lends background vocals, and Jason Isbell is featured on guitars. Amanda comments, “This is the song where Jason finally had enough of the buzz in the studio and switched to a Gretsch. That was the moment he realized why Chet Atkins (who recorded in this studio) loved Gretsch guitars”.

The new album ‘Take It Like A Man’ is a fearless confessional featuring 10 emotionally raw tracks, produced by the talented gender-fluid singer-songwriter and producer, Lawrence Rothman, (Angel Olsen, Girl in Red, Courtney Love). Upon hearing Amanda for the first time Lawrence said, “I was just mesmerized. I thought she was the new Dolly Parton; Dolly for a new generation.”

With the album, Shires hit the reset button and made a record so unlike anything she’s ever recorded that it feels like her debut album instead of her seventh. Written and recorded during lockdown, the new record features Isbell on guitar on several tracks and guest vocals from Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Brittney Spencer. ‘Take It Like A Man’ is a song cycle of ruthlessly candid tunes written as a document by Amanda about her life as a woman, a wife (to husband Jason Isbell) and a mother during a tumultuous time.

