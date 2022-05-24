Beastie Boys to reissue ‘Check Your Head’ on vinyl for 30th anniversary

Beastie Boys will mark the 30th anniversay of their multi-platinum album ‘Check Your Head’ with a limited edition vinyl reissue on 15th July via UMe.
The reissue is of the rare 4LP deluxe version of the album, originally released in 2009 as an artist store exclusive. The long out-of-print and much sought-after box set features the 2009 remaster of the original double album, plus two extra LPs of bonus content including remixes, live versions, and B-sides.
All four LPs are pressed on180-gram vinyl and housed in a fabric wrapped, stamped, hardcover case. The box set can be purchased at participating independent retail outlets and will also be available to pre-order exclusively through the Beastie Boys online store.
‘Check Your Head’ was released in April 1992 and was a milestone for Beastie Boys. It features the classic tracks “So What’cha Want”, ‘Pass the Mic’, ‘Gratitude’ and ‘Jimmy James’.
The track listing for the ‘Check Your Head’ reissue is:
LP 1
Side A
Jimmy James
Funky Boss
Pass The Mic
Gratitude
Lighten Up
Side B
Finger Lickin’ Good
So What’ Cha Want
The Biz Vs The Nuge
Time For Livin’
Something’s Got To Give
LP 2
Side C
The Blue Nun
Stand Together
Pow
The Maestro
Groove Holmes
Side D
Live At P. J.’s
Mark On The Bus
Professor Booty
In 3’s
Namaste
LP 3
Side E
Dub The Mic (Instrumental)
Pass The Mic (Pt. 2, Skills To Pay The Bills)
Drunken Praying Mantis Style
Netty’s Girl
Side F
The Skills To Pay The Bills (Original Version)
So What’ Cha Want (Soul Assassin Remix Version)
So What’ Cha Want (Butt Naked Version)
Groove Holmes (Live Vs. The Biz)
LP 4
Side G
Stand Together (Live At French’s Tavern, Sydney Australia)
Finger Lickin’ Good (Government Cheese Remix)
Gratitude (Live At Budokan)
Honky Rink
Side H
Jimmy James (Original Original Version)
Boomin’ Granny
Drinkin’ Wine
So What’ Cha Want (All The Way Live Freestyle Version)