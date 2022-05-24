Connect with us

Beastie Boys to reissue ‘Check Your Head’ on vinyl for 30th anniversary

Get all the details of the limited edition release.

Published

Beastie Boys - Check Your Head
Credit: UMe

Beastie Boys will mark the 30th anniversay of their multi-platinum album ‘Check Your Head’ with a limited edition vinyl reissue on 15th July via UMe.

The reissue is of the rare 4LP deluxe version of the album, originally released in 2009 as an artist store exclusive. The long out-of-print and much sought-after box set features the 2009 remaster of the original double album, plus two extra LPs of bonus content including remixes, live versions, and B-sides.

All four LPs are pressed on180-gram vinyl and housed in a fabric wrapped, stamped, hardcover case. The box set can be purchased at participating independent retail outlets and will also be available to pre-order exclusively through the Beastie Boys online store.

‘Check Your Head’ was released in April 1992 and was a milestone for Beastie Boys. It features the classic tracks “So What’cha Want”, ‘Pass the Mic’, ‘Gratitude’ and ‘Jimmy James’.

The track listing for the ‘Check Your Head’ reissue is:

LP 1

Side A

Jimmy James

Funky Boss   

Pass The Mic      

Gratitude

Lighten Up          

Side B

Finger Lickin’ Good          

So What’ Cha Want         

The Biz Vs The Nuge      

Time For Livin’    

Something’s Got To Give

LP 2

Side C

The Blue Nun      

Stand Together  

Pow        

The Maestro  

Groove Holmes

Side D

Live At P. J.’s  

Mark On The Bus             

Professor Booty 

In 3’s

Namaste 

LP 3

Side E

Dub The Mic (Instrumental)    

Pass The Mic (Pt. 2, Skills To Pay The Bills)

Drunken Praying Mantis Style

Netty’s Girl

Side F

The Skills To Pay The Bills (Original Version)

So What’ Cha Want (Soul Assassin Remix Version)

So What’ Cha Want (Butt Naked Version)

Groove Holmes (Live Vs. The Biz)

LP 4

Side G

Stand Together (Live At French’s Tavern, Sydney Australia) 

Finger Lickin’ Good (Government Cheese Remix)

Gratitude (Live At Budokan) 

Honky Rink

Side H

Jimmy James (Original Original Version)

Boomin’ Granny

Drinkin’ Wine

So What’ Cha Want (All The Way Live Freestyle Version)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you