Beastie Boys to reissue ‘Check Your Head’ on vinyl for 30th anniversary

Beastie Boys will mark the 30th anniversay of their multi-platinum album ‘Check Your Head’ with a limited edition vinyl reissue on 15th July via UMe.

The reissue is of the rare 4LP deluxe version of the album, originally released in 2009 as an artist store exclusive. The long out-of-print and much sought-after box set features the 2009 remaster of the original double album, plus two extra LPs of bonus content including remixes, live versions, and B-sides.

All four LPs are pressed on180-gram vinyl and housed in a fabric wrapped, stamped, hardcover case. The box set can be purchased at participating independent retail outlets and will also be available to pre-order exclusively through the Beastie Boys online store.

‘Check Your Head’ was released in April 1992 and was a milestone for Beastie Boys. It features the classic tracks “So What’cha Want”, ‘Pass the Mic’, ‘Gratitude’ and ‘Jimmy James’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The track listing for the ‘Check Your Head’ reissue is:

LP 1

Side A

Jimmy James

Funky Boss

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Pass The Mic

Gratitude

Lighten Up

Side B

Finger Lickin’ Good

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

So What’ Cha Want

The Biz Vs The Nuge

Time For Livin’

Something’s Got To Give

LP 2

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Side C

The Blue Nun

Stand Together

Pow

The Maestro

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Groove Holmes

Side D

Live At P. J.’s

Mark On The Bus

Professor Booty

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In 3’s

Namaste

LP 3

Side E

Dub The Mic (Instrumental)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Pass The Mic (Pt. 2, Skills To Pay The Bills)

Drunken Praying Mantis Style

Netty’s Girl

Side F

The Skills To Pay The Bills (Original Version)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

So What’ Cha Want (Soul Assassin Remix Version)

So What’ Cha Want (Butt Naked Version)

Groove Holmes (Live Vs. The Biz)

LP 4

Side G

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Stand Together (Live At French’s Tavern, Sydney Australia)

Finger Lickin’ Good (Government Cheese Remix)

Gratitude (Live At Budokan)

Honky Rink

Side H

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jimmy James (Original Original Version)

Boomin’ Granny

Drinkin’ Wine

So What’ Cha Want (All The Way Live Freestyle Version)