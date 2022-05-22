Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up

Music

Watch: Rick Astley shares new animated video for ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

The iconic hit celebrates its 35th anniversary this year.

Published

Rick Astley has debuted a brand new animated video for his iconic smash hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.

Originally released in 1987, ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ reached number one and stayed there for five consecutive weeks. The new animated video was created by 50/50 Mediahouse and it lovingly recreates all of the most memorable moments from the original video, which has more than 1.2 billion views on YouTube.

Astley says, “Last year we had the idea for a frame by frame animated remake of ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’! After a lot of hard work, it’s finally ready & I love it!”

‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ was included on Astley’s debut album ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. A newly remastered version of the album, along with physical and digital deluxes, is out now.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The album also features the hit singles ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’, ‘When I Fall In Love’ and ‘Together Forever’.

Astley is currently on a huge US tour with New Kids on the Block and he will be back in the UK for a headline set at Glasgow’s Summer Nights at Kelvingrove Bandstand on 10th August 2022.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

EF Country

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – ‘Dirt Does Dylan’ Review

A very strong accounting of the most fruitful period in Bob Dylan's career

3 days ago
Avi Kaplan Avi Kaplan

EF Country

Avi Kaplan – ‘Floating on a Dream’ Review

Kaplan's incredible voice shines through on this highly enjoyable release.

3 days ago
SAS: Who Dares Wins - 7x06 SAS: Who Dares Wins - 7x06

TV

‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ series 7 episode 6 finale preview

Which recruits will be tough enough to pass selection?

7 days ago
Hanson Hanson

Music

Interview: Isaac and Taylor Hanson on ‘Red Green Blue’ and UK tour

We caught up with the brothers ahead of their latest album release this week.

3 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you