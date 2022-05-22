Watch: Rick Astley shares new animated video for ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

Rick Astley has debuted a brand new animated video for his iconic smash hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.

Originally released in 1987, ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ reached number one and stayed there for five consecutive weeks. The new animated video was created by 50/50 Mediahouse and it lovingly recreates all of the most memorable moments from the original video, which has more than 1.2 billion views on YouTube.

Astley says, “Last year we had the idea for a frame by frame animated remake of ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’! After a lot of hard work, it’s finally ready & I love it!”

‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ was included on Astley’s debut album ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. A newly remastered version of the album, along with physical and digital deluxes, is out now.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The album also features the hit singles ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’, ‘When I Fall In Love’ and ‘Together Forever’.

Astley is currently on a huge US tour with New Kids on the Block and he will be back in the UK for a headline set at Glasgow’s Summer Nights at Kelvingrove Bandstand on 10th August 2022.