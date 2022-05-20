Connect with us

Demon Record set to release ‘Doctor Who – The Sensorites’ starring William Hartnell on vinyl

The six-part story is released across three vinyl records.

Published

Doctor Who the Sensorites
Credit: Demon Records

Welcome to the Sense-Sphere!

Demon Records is to release a narrated TV soundtrack from the very first series of Doctor Who, starring William Hartnell as the Doctor in August 2022. The six-part The Sensorites was originally broadcast in 1964 and featured Hartnell’s First Doctor alongside the earliest TARDIS crew of Ian (William Russell), Barbara (Jacqueline Hill) and Susan (Carole Ann Ford).

The TARDIS lands on board a spaceship, in orbit around a planet known as the Sense-Sphere. At first they think that all of the crew on the deserted ship are dead. But the Doctor and his companions soon learn that the humans have been imprisoned on their craft by the Sensorites, who blame them for the introduction of a fatal disease. When the Sensorites steal the TARDIS lock, the travellers are forced to go with the aliens to their planet and attempt to broker peace between the races. But many dangers lie ahead…

Doctor Who the Sensorites
Credit: Demon Records

Presented across 3 x 140g Sense-Sphere marble vinyl discs, this 1964 TV adventure is narrated by companion actor William Russell. The supporting cast includes Stephen Dartnell, Ilona Rodgers and Lorne Cossette. Incidental music is composed by Norman Kay, and the familiar strains of the Doctor Who theme are courtesy of the BBC Radiophonic Workshop. It was directed by Mrevyn Pinfield and Frank Cox and written by Peter R Newman.

An embossed, frameable art print accompanies the coloured vinyl LPs, presented in individual pockets which, when placed in order, reveal a double-sided composite illustration. An accompanying booklet supplies cast and credits, and inner bags featuring complete episode billings.

Doctor Who the Sensorites
Credit: Demon Records

Pre-order The Sensorites now.

