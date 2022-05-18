Treat yourself to handmade jewellery made from the strings of Gibson guitars

The guitarwrist — the non-profit, sustainable jewellery brand–has today announced an exciting new collection, the ‘Gibson Gives Collection’. The Gibson Gives Collection contains a range of jewellery made from strings donated by Gibson –the leading iconic American instrument brand–through the use of their guitars from the Gibson London Showroom. Each item is handmade and encompasses various styles of bracelet, ring, necklace, and earrings with a Gibson tag attached to each. Credit: The guitarwrist / Gibson guitars

The new range marks their first collaboration with leading iconic guitar brand Gibson and all profits will benefit Gibson Gives. Gibson supports the global community through its philanthropic arm, Gibson Gives. The mission of Gibson Gives is to create, develop, and support non-profit organizations in their efforts to advance musicians, youth-focused education, music, and health and wellness initiatives across the globe . For more information, visit: www.gibsongives.org. Credit: The guitarwrist / Gibson guitars

Founded in 2017 by UK music industry executive, Ian Rendall, the guitarwrist is a not for profit, sustainability, and charity fund raising initiative which gets artists to donate their played strings, when they come to restring, and upcycles these into handmade items of jewelry with 100% of the profits going to the artist’s charity of choice.

The full range can be seen in the video below or by clicking here: