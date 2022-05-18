Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Treat yourself to handmade jewellery made from the strings of Gibson guitars

Terrific range of handmade jewellery made from the strings of Gibson guitars.

Published

The guitarwrist
Credit: The Guitarwrist / Gibson guitars

The guitarwrist — the non-profit, sustainable jewellery brand–has today announced an exciting new collection, the ‘Gibson Gives Collection’The Gibson Gives Collection contains a range of jewellery made from strings donated by Gibson –the leading iconic American instrument brand–through the use of their guitars from the Gibson London Showroom.  Each item is handmade and encompasses various styles of bracelet, ring, necklace, and earrings with a Gibson tag attached to each. 

Bass Rhapsody Bracelet
Credit: The guitarwrist / Gibson guitars

The new range marks their first collaboration with leading iconic guitar brand Gibson and all profits will benefit Gibson Gives. Gibson supports the global community through its philanthropic arm, Gibson Gives. The mission of Gibson Gives is to create, develop, and support non-profit organizations in their efforts to advance musicians, youth-focused education, music, and health and wellness initiatives across the globe . For more information, visit: www.gibsongives.org

Melody Gibson
Credit: The guitarwrist / Gibson guitars

Founded in 2017 by UK music industry executive, Ian Rendall, the guitarwrist is a not for profit, sustainability, and charity fund raising initiative which gets artists to donate their played strings, when they come to restring, and upcycles these into handmade items of jewelry with 100% of the profits going to the artist’s charity of choice. 

The full range can be seen in the video below or by clicking here:

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde – Bristol UK live review

Ashley celebrates her first number one with an incendiary show in Bristol, UK.

6 days ago
Scream Scream

Film

‘Scream 6’: everything we know about the next sequel

All of the latest on the upcoming movie is right here.

7 days ago
LEGO Transformers Optimus Prime LEGO Transformers Optimus Prime

Film

LEGO to release ‘Transformers’ Optimus Prime in June

The iconic character is yours to build from next month.

7 days ago
Lil Warren, co-writer of Hoxton Street a Hoxton Hall until 28 May Lil Warren, co-writer of Hoxton Street a Hoxton Hall until 28 May

Arts

Hoxton Street Co-Writer Lil Warren Brings Thrill Of The Beloved British Soap Opera To The Stage

From lockdown pilots to earwigging in local cafes, Hoxton Street celebrates kitchen sink drama.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you