Alanis Morissette

Music

Alanis Morissette to release debut meditation album in June

The album arrives before the singer’s next UK tour.

Published

Alanis Morissette will release ‘The Storm Before The Calm’, her debut meditation album, on 17th June 2022.

The upcoming album will see the singer-songwriter guide fans through 11 meditations including ‘Safety – Empath in Paradise’, which was released today. The album was co-written by Morissette with Dave Harrington.

Morissette shared, “Meditating rests my interior, to the point where I can have access to ideas and visions and inspirations—I can hear my own capital-S Self. Music, for me, is like a portal in a way, an invitation into a state of being that I’m not normally in. Making the record kept me super connected and accountable during COVID, when I felt like I was just going to disappear and float away.”

‘The Storm Before The Calm’ will be released on streaming and download platforms, and on the leading mental health app ‘Calm’. The platform will host all eleven tracks for on-demand streaming.

Alanis Morissette - The Storm Before the Calm
Credit: RCA

The track listing for ‘The Storm Before The Calm’ is:

1. light—the lightworker’s lament

2. heart—power of a soft heart

3. explore—the other side of stillness

4. space—pause on violence

5. purification—the alchemical crunch

6. restore—calling Generation X

7. awakening—in between thoughts

8. ground—I want to live.

9. safety—empath in paradise

10. mania—resting in the fire

11. vapor—amplified in stillness

Following the album release, Morissette will be back in the UK for her 2022 World Tour celebrating 25 Years of her debut album ‘Jagged Little Pill’. Beth Orton will appear at all dates.

The dates are:

June 19 – Glasgow, UK – OVO HYDRO

June 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

June 23 – Birmingham, UK – United Arena 

June 24 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

June 25 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

June 28 – London, UK – The 02

June 29 – London, UK – The 02

