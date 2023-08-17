Brett Eldredge celebrates a decade of ‘Bring You Back’ by releasing new song & Youtube concert

Renowned singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge is marking a significant milestone as he commemorates the 10-year anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album ‘Bring You Back.’ The musical maestro is treating fans to an extraordinary experience with the release of the highly anticipated 10-Year Anniversary Edition of the album.

As a special treat for fans, Warner Music Nashville is releasing an exclusive bonus track, titled ‘Adios Old Friend – 10 Year Anniversary Bonus Track’ today on Thursday, August 17. This previously unreleased gem, a collaboration between Eldredge and Jon Randall, was recorded back in 2013 but remained in the shadows until now. The track promises to captivate listeners with its soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt lyrics, offering a glimpse into the artist’s creative journey.

Originally launched in 2013, ‘Bring You Back’ quickly became a chart-topping sensation, solidifying Eldredge’s position as a true musical virtuoso. The album produced an impressive trio of #1 singles, namely ‘Don’t Ya,’ ‘Beat of the Music,’ and ‘Mean To Me,’ which not only dominated the airwaves but also etched their place in the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, music enthusiasts have the unique opportunity to pre-order the special edition of the album, delving into a world of musical excellence that has left an indelible mark on the industry.

But that’s not all! Eldredge aficionados can also revel in the musical splendor of the past with the release of “From The Vault: Bring You Back (10 Year Anniversary Concert).” This enchanting five-song concert is now available for viewing on YouTube.com, allowing fans to relive the magic of Eldredge’s performance as he effortlessly blends hits and album cuts. Among the captivating tracks featured is the poignant “One Mississippi,” a song that resonates deeply and showcases the artist’s unparalleled talent.

Don’t miss your chance to immerse yourself in the world of Brett Eldredge’s musical genius. Experience the past, celebrate the present, and anticipate the future as we join together to honor a decade of remarkable achievements. Pre-order the special edition album and tune in to the exclusive concert on YouTube.com for an unforgettable journey into the heart and soul of ‘Bring You Back.’