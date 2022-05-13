Win a copy of ‘Parallel Mothers’ on Blu-ray and a signed poster

Win a copy of ‘Parallel Mothers’ on Blu-Ray & a poster signed by director Pedro Almodóvar to celebrate its release on Digital Download now and on Blu-Ray, DVD and Video on Demand from 16th May!

Two women, Janis and Ana, coincide in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single and became pregnant by accident. Janis, middle-aged, doesn’t regret it and she is exultant. The other, Ana, an adolescent, is scared, repentant and traumatized. Janis tries to encourage her while they move like sleepwalkers along the hospital corridors. The few words they exchange in those hours will create a very close link between the two, which by chance develops and complicates, and changes their lives in a decisive way.

‘Parallel Mothers’ is available on Digital Download now. Also coming to Blu-ray, DVD and Video on Demand on 16th May.

We’ve got one bundle including the film on Blu-ray and a signed poster to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Thursday 19th May 2022.

