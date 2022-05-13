Connect with us

Win a copy of ‘Parallel Mothers’ on Blu-ray and a signed poster

Penelope Cruz stars in the must-see film.

Published

Parallel Mothers
Credit: Pathé

Win a copy of ‘Parallel Mothers’ on Blu-Ray & a poster signed by director Pedro Almodóvar to celebrate its release on Digital Download now and on Blu-Ray, DVD and Video on Demand from 16th May! 

Two women, Janis and Ana, coincide in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single and became pregnant by accident. Janis, middle-aged, doesn’t regret it and she is exultant. The other, Ana, an adolescent, is scared, repentant and traumatized. Janis tries to encourage her while they move like sleepwalkers along the hospital corridors. The few words they exchange in those hours will create a very close link between the two, which by chance develops and complicates, and changes their lives in a decisive way.

‘Parallel Mothers’ is available on Digital Download now. Also coming to Blu-ray, DVD and Video on Demand on 16th May.

We’ve got one bundle including the film on Blu-ray and a signed poster to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Thursday 19th May 2022.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

