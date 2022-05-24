Win “Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye” on 4K UHD

The latest cult classic to undergo the 4K restoration treatment from STUDIOCANAL is Stephen King’s anthology suspense thriller “Cat’s Eye”. Available on Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital now.

From the macabre imagination of Stephen King (the bestselling author of ‘Firestarter’, ‘The Shining’ and ‘Carrie’) comes this trio of thrilling tales linked by a stray cat that roams from one story to the next in search of a girl he was tasked to protect.

Directed by Lewis Teague and written by the master of horror Stephen King, adapted from his own short stories, “Cat’s Eye” stars James Woods and Drew Barrymore with Kenneth McMillan, Robert Hays, Alan King and James Naughton.

