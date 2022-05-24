Connect with us

Win “Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye” on 4K UHD

The horror classic could be yours.

Published

Cat's Eye
Credit: STUDIOCANAL

The latest cult classic to undergo the 4K restoration treatment from STUDIOCANAL is Stephen King’s anthology suspense thriller “Cat’s Eye”. Available on Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital now.

From the macabre imagination of Stephen King (the bestselling author of ‘Firestarter’, ‘The Shining’ and ‘Carrie’) comes this trio of thrilling tales linked by a stray cat that roams from one story to the next in search of a girl he was tasked to protect.

Directed by Lewis Teague and written by the master of horror Stephen King, adapted from his own short stories, “Cat’s Eye” stars James Woods and Drew Barrymore with Kenneth McMillan, Robert Hays, Alan King and James Naughton.

To celebrate the release, we’ve got 1 copy on 4K Ultra HD to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Monday 30th May 2022.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

