Kevin Clifton - The Games

TV

‘The Games’ preview: Freddie Flintoff speaks to the guys as they practice the hammer

Get a sneak peek at tonight’s episode.

Published

The Games‘, ITV’s new celebrity sports competition series, begins tonight on ITV and we’ve got a sneak peek clip for you to enjoy.

In the clip, host Freddie Flintoff visits the male celebrity athletes on a track and field training day, as they prepare for the live shows. They quickly learn that throwing the hammer is not as easy as it looks… 

You can watch the full video at the top of this article.

Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff are live from Crystal Palace and Alex Scott is trackside for the opening night of The Games as 12 celebrities take on the sporting challenge of a lifetime. Tonight’s action sees the women go head-to-head in the hurdles race whilst the men do battle in the hammer and 400m race. It’s also a chance to see the first round of the mixed synchronised diving.

The celebs taking part are TV presenter Olivia Attwood, influencer and model Phoenix Brown, ex-‘Strictly’ pro and leading man Kevin Clifton, pop star Max George, song writer Chelcee Grimes, ‘Harry Potter’ actor Josh Herdman, author, model and autism ambassador Christine McGuinness, Coronation Street actor Colson Smith, newsreader Lucrezia Millarini, musician and TV star Wes Nelson, ‘Emmerdale’ actor Rebecca Sarker and actor Ryan Thomas.

The Games’ starts tonight live at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

