Paolo Nutini to release new album ‘Last Night in the Bittersweet’ in July

Fresh from selling out his entire run of intimate UK shows, Paolo Nutini has announced the release of fourth studio album ‘Last Night in the Bittersweet’ on 1st July 2022 via Atlantic Records.

The news comes with the release of not one, but two singles, ‘Lose It’ and ‘Through the Echoes’. You can listen to them both below:

‘Last Night in the Bittersweet’ is a 70-minute record that spans the distance from classic rock to post-punk to hypnotic Krautrock. It was produced by Nutini alongside Dani Castelar and Gavin Fitzjohn, and written by Nutini, with some select co-write contributions from members of his band.

The album is available to pre-order now and will be available as a clear green double-vinyl exclusively from Nutini’s official store.



The track list for ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’ is:

