Music

Paolo Nutini to release new album ‘Last Night in the Bittersweet’ in July

Listen to the first two songs released from the record.

Published

Paolo Nutini
Credit: Shamil Tanna

Fresh from selling out his entire run of intimate UK shows, Paolo Nutini has announced the release of fourth studio album ‘Last Night in the Bittersweet’ on 1st July 2022 via Atlantic Records.

The news comes with the release of not one, but two singles, ‘Lose It’ and ‘Through the Echoes’. You can listen to them both below:

‘Last Night in the Bittersweet’ is a 70-minute record that spans the distance from classic rock to post-punk to hypnotic Krautrock. It was produced by Nutini alongside Dani Castelar and Gavin Fitzjohn, and written by Nutini, with some select co-write contributions from members of his band.

The album is available to pre-order now and will be available as a clear green double-vinyl exclusively from Nutini’s official store.

The track list for ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’ is:

  1. Afterneath
  2. Radio
  3. Through The Echoes
  4. Acid Eyes
  5. Stranded Words (Interlude)
  6. Lose It
  7. Petrified In Love
  8. Everywhere
  9. Abigail
  10. Children of the Stars
  11. Heart Filled Up
  12. Shine A Light
  13. Desperation
  14. Julianne
  15. Take Me Take Mine
  16. Writer

