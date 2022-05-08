Xbox Games with Gold for May 2022 available now

Xbox Games with Gold for April featured a varied mix of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in April was Hue.

The fifth batch of Xbox Games with Gold for 2022 are out now with a pretty decent selection of games to choose from. On Xbox One subscribers can download copies of Yoku’s Island Express all month. From 16th May – 15th June, The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk will also be available.

Players can also download Hydro Thunder Hurricane (Xbox 360) from 1st – 15th May and Viva Pinata Party Animals (Xbox 360) from 16th-31st May.

Remember, even if you own a physical copy of any of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copies. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

Also, you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. It’s worth noting that all these games are also playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

