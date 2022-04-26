￼GTA V’s Casino Fun – And How You Can Get Started With Playing

THE DIAMOND CASINO & RESORT IS NOW OPEN



Today marks the grand opening of The Diamond Casino & Resort, a sprawling entertainment and luxury living complex conveniently located in Vinewood and open to all citizens of Southern San Andreas.— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 23, 2019

News about the future of the ‘Grand Theft Auto’ (GTA) series is always met with excitement, so many fans would have been delighted when it was confirmed that GTA 6 is in development. The upcoming entry in the much-loved series is sure to attract a lot of interest, particularly considering the huge success of the fifth instalment.

‘GTA V’ has been a real talking point in gaming across the past few years, thanks to some striking features, exciting gameplay and its rather timely addition of casino gaming action.

An interesting journey

Casino gaming has undoubtedly been on an interesting journey over the past couple of decades. While it was once synonymous with offline play in land-based sites, the industry has wholeheartedly embraced the online realm in recent times. Not only that, but it has enjoyed plenty of success as a result. This was highlighted in 2020 by a report from Grand View Research, which revealed that the online gambling market could be worth $127.3 billion by 2027.

But, while casino gaming is clearly doing well online, how can you embrace that kind of fun in GTA V? Well, the simple answer is that you need to pay a visit to the Diamond Casino & Resort.

Plenty to explore

The location enjoyed its grand opening on GTA Online in July 2019 and it can be found in the Vinewood area. As the name suggests, casino games are a big draw and there are plenty for you to try.

Rockstar explained how players can give casino games a try in GTA by playing blackjack, roulette, slots as well as the Lucky wheel, which is a free-to-spin game that offers a number of different rewards. These include discounts and clothing items. Standard membership at the casino is GTA$500 and that includes 5,000 chips and access to several services at the site.

But, once you have had your fill of casino gaming, what else can you do at the resort? Well, at launch, the casino included an all-new storyline referred to as The Cheng Family Dynasty and a host of other features. For instance, Rockstar highlighted its Master Penthouse and how players could customise the space with areas like a media room, spa or office. It also made reference to special amenities and the casino store. The latter includes a selection of clothing, accessories and more. There are also new vehicles and races to discover, as well as hidden collectables to look out for.

A new lease of life

Casino gaming seems to be enjoying a new lease of life in the online world at the moment, so it is perhaps not surprising that the GTA franchise has embraced the concept. The game has also been associated with adult themes, so its relationship with casinos ultimately makes sense.

With casino gaming attracting so much attention right now, it will be interesting to see what the future holds in terms of GTA. Could the next instalment include a similar kind of element? We simply cannot wait to find out.