Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

PlayStation Plus games for May 2022 available now

Including FIFA 22.

Published

PS Plus logo
Credit: Sony

The free PlayStation Plus games for May are now available with three fantastic titles across PS4 and PS5 for PS Plus subscribers. Our pick of the bunch last month was Hood: Outlaws & Legends for PS5.

PS Plus games always launch on the first Tuesday of the month which means the new selection was made available on the 3rd May. PS Plus members can grab free copies of FIFA 22 (PS5/PS4), Tribes of Midgard (PS4) and Curse of the Dead Gods (PS4). There are no bonus games this month.

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

To recap:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Leaving PS Plus on 3rd May, 2022

  • Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PS5/PS4)
  • Slay the Spire (PS4)
  • SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 3rd May, 2022:

  • FIFA 22 (PS5/PS4)
  • Tribes of Midgard (PS4)
  • Curse of the Dead Gods (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for June 2022 towards the end of May. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

Let us know what you think of the PS Plus games for May as well as your wishes for June via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!

In this article:, , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Dimensions Dimensions

Competitions

The Top 10 Rules You Should Follow When Attending a Country Music Show

Live shows are back! Hurrah. So why behave like an idiot?

7 days ago
Thomas Rhett with Lori McKenna Thomas Rhett with Lori McKenna

EF Country

Watch or Read as Lori McKenna Talks To Thomas Rhett About Her Career

Fascinating chat between two Country music icons.

4 days ago
Walter Presents: Anomalia Walter Presents: Anomalia

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Anomalia’ preview – a supernatural Swiss thriller

A peculiar series that won't be to everyone's taste.

5 days ago
Miranda Lambert Miranda Lambert

EF Country

Watch or Read as Miranda Lambert Talks to Kelleigh Bannen About New Album ‘Palomino’

Terrific in-depth chat that you watch or read.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you