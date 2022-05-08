PlayStation Plus games for May 2022 available now

The free PlayStation Plus games for May are now available with three fantastic titles across PS4 and PS5 for PS Plus subscribers. Our pick of the bunch last month was Hood: Outlaws & Legends for PS5.

PS Plus games always launch on the first Tuesday of the month which means the new selection was made available on the 3rd May. PS Plus members can grab free copies of FIFA 22 (PS5/PS4), Tribes of Midgard (PS4) and Curse of the Dead Gods (PS4). There are no bonus games this month.

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 3rd May, 2022

Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PS5/PS4)

Slay the Spire (PS4)

SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 3rd May, 2022:

FIFA 22 (PS5/PS4)

Tribes of Midgard (PS4)

Curse of the Dead Gods (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for June 2022 towards the end of May. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

Let us know what you think of the PS Plus games for May as well as your wishes for June via our Twitter and Facebook pages.