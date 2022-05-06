Connect with us

Doja Cat

Music

Doja Cat releases ‘Vegas’ from Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming ‘Elvis’ biopic

Hear the first track from the upcoming biopic.

Published

Doja Cat has unveiled ‘Vegas’, the lead single from the ‘Elvis Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’.

‘Vegas’ incorporates Elvis’ hit ‘Hound Dog’ and the song was debuted during Doja Cat’s recent performance at Coachella. During her set, Doja also brought out Gospel artist Shonka, who plays Big Mama Thornton in the film.

The soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic will be released on 24th June 2022, the same day the film arrives in cinemas in the US (it opens on 22nd June in the UK). ‘Elvis’ stars Austin Butler as the iconic singer alongside Tom Hanks as his manager Colonel Tom Parker.

‘Elvis’ is an epic, big-screen spectacle from Luhrmann that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The soundtrack features Elvis’s extraordinary body of work spanning the 1950s, 60s and 70s, while also celebrating his diverse musical influences and enduring impact on popular artists today.

