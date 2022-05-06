Kasabian to release new album ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ in August

Kasabian will release new album ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ on 5th August 2022 on Columbia Records.

The album announcement coincides with the release of ‘SCRIPTVRE’, the follow-up to ‘Alygatyr’. Produced by Serge Pizzorno and Fraser T Smith, mixed by Spike Stent and written by Serge, ‘SCRIPTVRE’ will feature on the upcoming record.

Serge says, ‘SCRIPTVRE is about rewriting the story you tell yourself. Editing your own script’.

Of the new album, Kasabian’s seventh, he adds: “One thing about this record I feel over the other ones, is it definitely feels like a body of work that belongs together. It was a beautiful moment in mastering hearing it as a piece. I think it really holds up in our seven albums….The Magnificent Seven”.



Kasabian will play a string of live dates over the summer. They are special guests to Liam Gallagher at Knebworth on 3rd and 4th June and they will headline the Isle of Wight on 18th June.



Take a look at the artwork for ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ below:

