Arbor North Release Heartfelt, Uplifting Track ‘You, Me and Jesus’

If you enjoyed Arbor North’s debut release, ‘All the Right Mistakes’ earlier in the year, you’ll love new song ‘You, Me & Jesus’, released today (May 6th) The song was initially written by the now husband and wife duo, with the primary purpose of being the soundtrack for the first dance at their wedding. The song is a simplistic, meaningful and solemn vow to stand by each other and to always rest in their faith.

Underpinned by a delightful fiddle, their duo’s vocals harmonise perfectly together, augmented by some piano flourishes on a ballad that really pulls at your heartstrings.

Speaking about the track, Arbor North said, “The title, “You, Me, and Jesus”, is a phrase that we started to say to each other during our time as a long-distance couple before we were married. We’d end all of our letters with it when we’d write to each other, and on days when the distance made us miss each other even more than usual, we’d use the saying as a comfort. When we decided to write a wedding song, it was clear that we needed to use this little motto of ours.” Credit: Arbor North