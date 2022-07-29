Connect with us

Arbor North release new track “Would’ve Met You Anyway”

The duo unleash a brand new single.

Nashville duo Arbor North have released new single “Would’ve Met You Anyway”, the follow-up to ‘You, Me and Jesus’.

The duo – Michael Boris and AC Jones – sing about their love for each other and how they feel that they were destined to be together. The song is a a light-hearted look back at some of their sliding doors moments. 

Speaking about the song the duo says, ‘It’s always fun to look back and think: “If we hadn’t met the way that we did, is it possible we could’ve met in some other way?” Perhaps, instead of a dinner at Country Radio Seminar, we would’ve met in the same grocery store we frequented, or, if AC had ended up enrolling in Vanderbilt for grad school, we would’ve seen each other every day at Bongo Java – a coffee shop Michael always visited to work on charts and touring schedules. When two hearts feel so connected in every way, it is near impossible to believe that you never would have met if one part of your story didn’t play out the way that it did.’

The track features Kyle Pudenz on fiddle and Charles Butler on banjo. You can also hear the sound of foot stomping on a wooden floor, which AC and Michael recorded in the studio.

“Would’ve Met You Anyway” is written and produced by Arbor North and will be a crowd-delighting song for them to perform during their tour of the UK, beginning next month. 

Arbor North will be performing at the following shows:

17th August: Birmingham, England – Nashville Sounds in the Round

20th August: Millport, Scotland – Millport Country Music Festival 2022

24th August: London, England – Nashville Meets London Music Festival 2022

