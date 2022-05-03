Peter Crouch to join ‘The Masked Dancer’ panel

‘The Masked Dancer’ is heading back to ITV for a new series and there’ll be a change on the panel.

Mo Gilligan will not be returning as a full-time panellist due to his touring commitments but his seat on the panel will be taken by footballing legend Peter Crouch. Crouch will join returning judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Oti Mabuse.

Crouch said, “The show is a firm favourite in our household and when asked I jumped at the chance to take part. I am competitive and I’m currently scrolling through friends’ socials looking for those tell-tale dance moves. Another plus is by being on the panel my social media, family and friends won’t be constantly speculating that I’m hiding behind one of the masks!”

Gilligan will be back for an appearance during the new series and guest judges will join throughout the series. Joel Dommett is returning as host.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gilligan said, “I love being a part of the Masked Team so I’m gutted to be missing most of the series this year as I’ll be working in the US. BUT I’ve got the perfect sub to take my place. A legend on and off the pitch and one of the nicest guys in the industry, Crouchy knows a thing or two about fancy footwork, we’ve got this!”

‘The Masked Dancer’ will see 12 celebrities step onto the dancefloor in a bid to wow the panel and keep viewers guessing over their identity. Clue packages will accompany every Masked Dancer to help the panel and at home detectives crack the case of who the famous faces behind the masks are. From ballet to ballroom, salsa to swing and everything in between, the mystery line up will be dancing onto screens later this year on ITV and ITV Hub.

The first series of ‘The Masked Dancer’ was won by Olympic gymnast Louis Smith.