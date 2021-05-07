Connect with us

TV

‘The Masked Dancer’ – get your first look at the characters taking part

‘The Masked Singer’ spin-off is almost here!

Published

The Masked Dancer
Credit: Bandicoot TV

It was only a matter of time before ‘The Masked Singer’ spin-off ‘The Masked Dancer’ arrived in the UK.

The series is coming to ITV and the ITV Hub soon and it will see celebrity contestants perform unique dances, whilst covered from head to toe in extravagant, colourful costumes and face masks leaving the viewers and star panel – Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall – to guess their identities. 

Joel Dommett will present the show that features 12 celebrities stepping onto the dancefloor to take on character alter egos as they trip the light fantastic in a bid to wow the panel and confuse with their moves.

From ballet to ballroom, salsa to swing and everything in between, here are the characters that will be dancing onto screens:

  • Tearing up the dancefloor, it’s Zip
  • Sending the audience into a spin, come on y’all and sing it with me, it’s Carwash   
  • Who let the dogs out? It’s Beagle
  • Introducing a brand-new Nutcracker to the stage, it’s Squirrel
  • An ex-STRAW-dinary mover that’s the best dancer in their field, it’s Scarecrow
  • I said-a hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie. To the hip hip hop… here comes Frog
  • They dance to their own beat – it’s Beetroot
  • Will they have snake hips? Can they be charmed by the music? It’s Viper
  • You’ve heard of the funky chicken, now meet Rubber Chicken
  • This beautiful tropical bird migrates to the dance studio during the Spring, it’s Flamingo
  • Whipped cream and whipping viewers into a dance fueled frenzy, it’s Knickerbocker Glory
  • They’ll push me and pull you all around the dancefloor, it’s Llama

Take a look at all of the characters in our gallery below:

Credit: Bandicoot TV

‘The Masked Dancer’ is coming to ITV soon.

