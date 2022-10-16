Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Larkins series 2

The Larkins S2 - Dating in Littlechurch - Featurette from Sven Arnstein on Vimeo.

TV

‘The Larkins’ returns to ITV tonight for a second series – watch a featurette for the show

The popular drama is back for a new series.

Published

ITV’s hit series ‘The Larkins’ returns tonight for second series and to celebrate a new featurette for the show has been released.

Titled ‘Dating in Littlechurch’, the featurette focuses on the characters Primrose (Lydia Paige) and Rev. Candy (Maxim Ays), who will be embarking on a romance in the new series.

‘The Larkins’ series two picks up in the summer of 1959. Pop (Bradley Walsh), Ma (Jo Scanlan) and their many children including Baby Oscar are preparing for another riotous school holidays. Only Mariette (Joelle Rae) is missing, zigzagging across Europe on her honeymoon with Charley (Tok Stephen).

Primrose is leaving school and planning a career as a journalist. With Ma’s help she lands a job at The Mid Kent Times. She’s also looking for love which comes in the handsome shape of Rev Candy, arriving in the parish much to the chagrin of gnarled old Vicar (Peter Davidson) who is determined to exploit his new housemate.

The other newcomers are Pinkie Jerebohm (Morgana Robinson), her waspish husband (Julian Rhind-Tutt) and their two dreadful children. They are determined to buy crumbling mansion Bluff Court from Pop Larkin but then regret paying such a high price. When Pop won’t give them a refund the Jerebohms vow revenge…First by taking up shooting, increasingly loudly and then, with the help of Alec Norman, by entrapping Pop.

‘The Larkins’ returns to ITV tonight at 8pm for its second series.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

James Taylor James Taylor

Music

James Taylor Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, London live review

The iconic singer-songwriter brought his magic to London for the first of two shows in the capital.

5 days ago
Adam Lambert on Strictly Come Dancing Adam Lambert on Strictly Come Dancing

Music

Watch Adam Lambert’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ performance of ‘Mad About the Boy’

The spine-tingling performance is here for you to watch.

6 days ago
HARDYfeat HARDYfeat

EF Country

Hardy releases 3 new songs & announces his ‘the mockingbird & THE CROW’ album

Fascinating sophomore album on the way from one of Nashville's best writers.

6 days ago
DC League of Super-Pets DC League of Super-Pets

Competitions

Win ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ on Blu-ray

We have two copies of the family adventure to give away.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you