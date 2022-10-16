‘The Larkins’ returns to ITV tonight for a second series – watch a featurette for the show

ITV’s hit series ‘The Larkins’ returns tonight for second series and to celebrate a new featurette for the show has been released.

Titled ‘Dating in Littlechurch’, the featurette focuses on the characters Primrose (Lydia Paige) and Rev. Candy (Maxim Ays), who will be embarking on a romance in the new series.

‘The Larkins’ series two picks up in the summer of 1959. Pop (Bradley Walsh), Ma (Jo Scanlan) and their many children including Baby Oscar are preparing for another riotous school holidays. Only Mariette (Joelle Rae) is missing, zigzagging across Europe on her honeymoon with Charley (Tok Stephen).

Primrose is leaving school and planning a career as a journalist. With Ma’s help she lands a job at The Mid Kent Times. She’s also looking for love which comes in the handsome shape of Rev Candy, arriving in the parish much to the chagrin of gnarled old Vicar (Peter Davidson) who is determined to exploit his new housemate.

The other newcomers are Pinkie Jerebohm (Morgana Robinson), her waspish husband (Julian Rhind-Tutt) and their two dreadful children. They are determined to buy crumbling mansion Bluff Court from Pop Larkin but then regret paying such a high price. When Pop won’t give them a refund the Jerebohms vow revenge…First by taking up shooting, increasingly loudly and then, with the help of Alec Norman, by entrapping Pop.

‘The Larkins’ returns to ITV tonight at 8pm for its second series.