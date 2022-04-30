Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Walter Presents: ‘The Chalet’ coming to All 4 in May

The six-part French thriller will have you hooked.

Published

The Chalet
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents is bringing French thriller ‘The Chalet’ to All 4 in May.

The original thriller is set between two time periods and it stars Chloé Lambert, Philippe Dusseau and Blanche Veisberg. It was created by Camille Bordes-Resnais and Alexis Lecaye.

Summer 2017 – Adèle is three months pregnant and her gynaecologist thinks some mountain air would be good for her. Her partner Manu grew up in the village of Valmoline, a delightful hamlet in the High Alps, so they move there into the recently renovated Chalet des Glaces.

After a few days, Manu’s friends arrive; they barely have time to cross the little bridge that connects the village to the valley before a huge rock smashes down through the structure and crushes a local villager. The newcomers and their hosts are cut off from the world. Who has decided to trap the inhabitants of Valmoline and why?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Summer 1997 – Author Jean-Louis Rodier, former teacher Françoise and their two children move into the old Chalet des Glaces in Valmoline. They are making a fresh start. Far from the distractions of the city, Jean-Louis believes he will be able to write again.

Barely two months after the arrival of the Rodiers, mailman Paul finds the Chalet empty. The parents and their two children have vanished without trace. Nobody will ever see the Rodiers again. What happened to the Rodier family? And what is the connection between these two tragic summers?

Walter Presents: ‘The Chalet’ is coming to All 4 as a full boxset on 27th May 2022.

               

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Thunder Dopamine Review Thunder Dopamine Review

Music

Thunder – ‘Dopamine’ Review

UK rock heroes return with a barnstorming double album.

2 days ago
SAS: Who Dares Wins - 7x03 SAS: Who Dares Wins - 7x03

TV

‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ series 7 episode 3 preview

The recruits take on hand-to-hand combat in the murderball task.

6 days ago
Grace series 2 Grace series 2

TV

‘Grace’ returns to ITV this weekend for a new series

John Simm and Richie Campbell are back!

7 days ago
The Gray Man The Gray Man

Film

‘The Gray Man’ – take a look at the first images from Ryan Gosling’s new Netflix movie

Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page and Ana de Armas also star.

4 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you