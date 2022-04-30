Walter Presents: ‘The Chalet’ coming to All 4 in May

Walter Presents is bringing French thriller ‘The Chalet’ to All 4 in May.

The original thriller is set between two time periods and it stars Chloé Lambert, Philippe Dusseau and Blanche Veisberg. It was created by Camille Bordes-Resnais and Alexis Lecaye.

Summer 2017 – Adèle is three months pregnant and her gynaecologist thinks some mountain air would be good for her. Her partner Manu grew up in the village of Valmoline, a delightful hamlet in the High Alps, so they move there into the recently renovated Chalet des Glaces.

After a few days, Manu’s friends arrive; they barely have time to cross the little bridge that connects the village to the valley before a huge rock smashes down through the structure and crushes a local villager. The newcomers and their hosts are cut off from the world. Who has decided to trap the inhabitants of Valmoline and why?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Summer 1997 – Author Jean-Louis Rodier, former teacher Françoise and their two children move into the old Chalet des Glaces in Valmoline. They are making a fresh start. Far from the distractions of the city, Jean-Louis believes he will be able to write again.

Barely two months after the arrival of the Rodiers, mailman Paul finds the Chalet empty. The parents and their two children have vanished without trace. Nobody will ever see the Rodiers again. What happened to the Rodier family? And what is the connection between these two tragic summers?

Walter Presents: ‘The Chalet’ is coming to All 4 as a full boxset on 27th May 2022.