Maluma unveils his Madame Tussauds wax figure in Colombia

Maluma has unveiled his Madame Tussauds wax figure in Medellin, Colombia.

Marking the first time the museum has unveiled a figure in South America, the Maluma wax figure will go on display at Madame Tussauds’ Orlando attraction.

“The work that the entire team at Madame Tussauds created is unreal,” shares Maluma. “The figure is a true replica of me and I am honoured to have them bring a piece of me to my fans before my concert. Throughout my career, I have worked hard to share with the world that Medellin, Colombia is art, culture, music and much more. I am excited to continue representing my roots globally. I am grateful to both museums for collaborating and making it a historic moment where a wax figure is featured in Colombia, and South America for the first time.”

Credit: Madam Tussauds

The figure unveiling came after Maluma’s ‘Papi Juancho’ World Tour, which stopped at The O2 Arena in London, and before his huge ‘Medallo en el Mapa’ homecoming concert, which was streamed live on Prime Video last night.

Speaking ahead of the show Maluma said, “It’s such an honour and joy to bring this concert experience live from my hometown of Medellin to my fans around the world through Amazon Music and Prime Video. It feels very humbling to think that I went from Medellín to the global stage and that through this livestream April 30th I will also bring Medallo to the entire world.”

After the concert, a new video series on the Amazon Music app, ‘The Tour Diaries’, will take fans on an intimate journey inside the making of Maluma’s iconic concert that has enjoyed sold-out success in the biggest arenas around the world.