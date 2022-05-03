Harry Styles announces ‘One Night Only in London’ show for this month

Harry Styles has announced a special show, ‘One Night Only in London’, at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on 24th May 2022 to celebrate the release of his new album ‘Harry’s House’, released 20th May.

The one-off show comes as Styles’ latest single ‘As It Was’ continues to stay at the top of the UK charts. Since its release, the song has hit number one in 13 countries.

Recently Styles headlined Coachella in the US where he played to 100,000 fans. He is also due to embark on his biggest UK solo tour to date with two shows at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

Fans will also see Styles on the big screen in September in Olivia Wilde’s new film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’. The trailer for the film has just been released.

General on sale for tickets starts Wednesday 11th May at 10am local time at hstyles.co.uk/tour.

American Express® Card Members will have presale access before the general public to purchase tickets to Styles’ London performance presale on Thursday 5th May 5 from 9:00am – 11:00am BST.





