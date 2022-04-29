Calum Scott to release new album ‘Bridges’ in June

Calum Scott will release his second album ‘Bridges’ on 17th June 2022 and today he’s released his new single ‘Heaven’.

The fourth single from ‘Bridges’, ‘Heaven’ was written by Scott with Hayley Warner. Commenting on the track he says:

“As songwriters, we’re always searching for new ways of saying ‘I miss you’ or ‘I love you’ or ‘I want you back. The concept of ‘Heaven’ is the love between two people being so powerful that it is far superior to anything else, any other form of paradise that could be offered. I loved the idea of putting the power into the relationship.”

‘Heaven’ is produced by Fraser T. Smith and features stunning vocals from Scott, who is known for his emotive performances.

“It felt important to really push my vocal range on a song like this, so by the first chorus I’m already up in the rafters,” he says. “But if you’re talking about something so passionate, it should be delivered in a very passionate way.”

The accompanying music video was directed by Lewis Cater and sees Scott in the backseat of a car roaming the streets of Los Angeles. From that vantage point, he takes in a number of scenes capturing the song’s spirit of indomitable love: a woman gazing down at her newborn baby, an older couple riding through the city on a motorcycle, a just-married bride and groom dining in a fast-food joint in their gown and tuxedo. Spliced with shots of Scott belting out ‘Heaven’ from the heights of the Hollywood Hills, the video ultimately merges the magical with the beautifully ordinary.

‘Bridges’ is the follow-up to Scott’s 2018 debut album ‘Only Human‘. It features the singles ‘Biblical‘, ‘Rise‘ and ‘If You Ever Change Your Mind‘ along with new track ‘Heaven’.

Scott will embark on his own headline tour later this year with 25 dates scheduled for North America and dates across UK, Europe, and Australia.

The UK and Ireland dates are:

30 September 2022 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre

01 October 2022 – Edinburgh, UK – The Queen’s Hall

02 October 2022 – Manchester, UK – The Lowry

04 October 2022 – London, UK – London Palladium

08 October 2022 – Hull, UK – Bonus Arena