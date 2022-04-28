Connect with us

Premiere: Watch the Video for Erin Grand’s New Song ‘Casual’

We premiere the new video from Pop-Country powerhouse Erin Grand

Nashville-based Pop/Country powerhouse Erin Grand released her ‘Anything but Casual’ EP back in January 2022. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Maren Morris, Keith Urban and Lady Gaga, Grand’s EP is a delightful mix of sounds and styles all tied together by the binding force of her lush, rich vocals.

Grand releases the video for the final track on the EP, ‘….Casual’ today (April 28th) and we are pleased to be able to bring you the premiere of that right here on Entertainment Focus Country.

Erin Grand 'Casual' Video
Credit: Catherine Powell

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Focus, Erin explains the inspirations behind the song. “Casual’ was a super personal song for me in the sense that it was inspired by some experiences from past relationships. This song just spilled out of me. I wrote it with Alex Kiel and Cody Cooper, and it was an amazing write. It went so quickly, and I think that’s because it came from such a personal place. ‘Casual’ also plays off the title of my EP ‘Anything But Casual’, which just explains my day-to-day personality and lifestyle, haha. When it comes to my relationships, it’s the opposite. Always very casual.” 

We asked her about her plans for 2022. “As for 2022, there are a lot of fun things planned, and I’m excited to share some new ideas and music with everyone. I’m more thrilled about this upcoming music than I have ever been about anything I’ve done.” Grand says.

