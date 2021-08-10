Premiere: watch Erin Grand’s video for ‘Better With Wine’

Rising Country star Erin Grand is premiering the music video for ‘Better With Wine’ exclusively on EF Country today.

Discussing the inspiration behind the video, Grand shares: “This video was inspired by exactly what the lyrics say. Over time, when I drink a little wine, my mood, attitude, and looks (as seen in the video) just get a little bit better!”

The idea came to life following a Zoom call with Quinton Cook (Glitch Studios) and Grand’s Digital Team, Quinton Digital. After going back and forth on a few ideas, they decided to follow the literal interpretation of the lyrics.

In terms of what she hopes fans will take away from the video, Grand says: “I hope people get the humor behind this video. It totally tells the story of a woman who is unapologetically in love with herself and her personality when she drinks a few too many glasses of wine. What I also love about this video is that I got to do it with some of my very best friends in town. I always want my videos to incorporate the real people in my life that I’m either in love with, hang with on the regular, or make this music with.”

Grand was born and raised in Lakeville, Minnesota and now lives in Nashville. In 2019 she was invited to join the Song Suffragettes. Since moving to Nashville she has been writing with some of Nashville’s top writers and doing shows with some of Country Music’s best.

Find out more about Erin Grand at https://www.eringrand.com.