Patty Griffin Announces Release of New Rarities Album ‘Tape’ For June

2x GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Patty Griffin has announced the upcoming release of ‘Tape’, a collection of rare demos and home recordings to be released on her own PGM Recordings label via Thirty Tigers on CD and at all DSPs and streaming services on Friday, June 10.

Having crafted a rich catalog that chronicles love and death, heartache and joy, connection and detachment, Patty Griffin continues to push her art forward with this new release.

Speaking on ‘Tape’, Griffin says ‘“At some point in the pandemic, I was digging through my own music streaming to relearn some of my own oldies and found something that was titled as a ‘rarities’ or ‘deep cuts’ collection.”

“I really liked some of the songs. They were better than I had remembered. I dug around some more and found things from some GarageBand recordings, and then also a couple of things from an in-studio demo session in Nashville that were pretty interesting, including a duet I did with Robert Plant when we first met. It all seemed worth listening to.’

Credit: Patty Griffin / Thirty Tigers

The first track released from ‘Tape’ is called ‘Get Lucky’ and you can listen to it at the top of the page. A high-quality release of ‘Tape’ on cassette format is due a week after the normal release on June 17th.

Tracklist:

Get Lucky

One Day We Could

Strip of Light

Don’t Mind

Sundown

Little Yellow House

Night

Kiss of a Man

Octaves

Forever Shall Be

You can pre-order ‘Tape’ clicking clicking right here