Telekom Electronic Beats Launches “Beatland” Virtual World On Roblox

Telekom Electronic Beats re-enters the metaverse with the launch of its virtual club experience ‘Beatland’ on the digital platform Roblox. Deutsche Telekom is the first telecommunications company to have created a metaverse experience on Roblox and to celebrate hosts DJ and producer Boris Brejcha, who will perform in avatar form at the virtual club every hour between April 22 and 24. In addition to the club, users can also purchase digital items at the record store and watch short, animated films from selected artists at the cinema“Clubbing nowadays ultimately merges real-life and meta experiences”, says DJ Boris Brejcha. “We all strive for emerging technologies and innovations in nightlife culture, so to be able to perform as an avatar and interact with the community in the Beatland metaverse is a super exciting moment for me.” Brejcha is recognised as one of the world’s most pioneering talents; having created a brand new dance music genre of his own, the DJ was recently invited by tech mogul Elon Musk to perform in Berlin. Signed to the legendary dance music label Ultra Records, Brejcha has toured the world, performing at the iconic Tomorrowland, Ibiza’s Ushuaia and Hi plus many more. The DJ also regularly features in the DJ Mag Top 100.

The ‘Beatland’ world has been developed by The Gang from Sweden, one of the leading Roblox creator studios, in collaboration with Berlin based art direction and design studio Yukiko, and animation artist Jack Sachs. The team worked closely with FSM (German Association for Voluntary Self-Regulation of Digital Media Service Providers) to create a virtual world designed with safety as its main priority.

Check out the trailer below:

Users can take on various virtual nightlife jobs in the ‘Beatland’ world including record store manager and promoter. They can also buy different outfits and various digital items (“verch”) in the record store and Telekom Shop with Beat Coins, a virtual currency that is earned by completing activities. The currency raised is then used to enhance the ‘Beatland’ world. Visitors to the cinema can also watch short films from Haein Kim and Aleksandra Bokova, raising awareness of socially relevant topics.

“Telekom Electronic Beats has been at the interface between culture and technology for more than 20 years. I’m very proud that we’ve been able to pursue creative dynamism while also retaining the initial character of the platform. One of the most exciting innovations at the moment is definitely the metaverse and the rediscovered trend of avatars and the virtual music experience,” explains Wolfgang Kampbartold, VP International Market Communications at Deutsche Telekom. “Our wonderful creative team have managed to create a unique virtual space that we would like to continue to use for future club events to complement our real-world programs. I’m very excited to see audiences fill our virtual club and experience Beatland for the first time.”