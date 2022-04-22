Brett Eldredge to release new album ‘Songs About You’ in June – listen to the title track

Brett Eldredge will release new album ‘Songs About You’ on 17th June 2022 and today he’s unveiled the title track.

The song, ‘Songs About You’, namechecks lines from classics like Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing In The Dark,’ Bonnie Raitt’s ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’ and Van Morrison’s ‘Brown Eyed Girl’. It was written by Eldredge alongside Jessie Jo Dillon and Ben West.

“There are songs that just transport you back in time to a moment with someone you love,” said Eldredge. “Even though you’ve not been with the person for a long time, these songs take a hold of you. You might be having a fine day, then you walk into a store where the song is playing, and you’re transported into the past.”

‘Songs About You’ ,the album will feature 12 songs co-written by Eldredge including the previously released ‘Want That Back’ and ‘Holy Water’.

“I knew exactly what I wanted to say and what I wanted the album to sound like,” said Eldredge of the new album. “I wanted the album to be songs that connect us all in the human experience. These are emotions that are reflective of each of us. There are songs of solitude, joy and heartbreak, and I like that tension.

‘Songs About You’ is about the songs that instantly recall your own experiences. The songs that can make you remember exactly how you felt, or the sights around you or the smells in the air. The songs that make you remember all the happiness and the heartbreak.”

Eldredge will be back in the UK in May 2022 for a headline tour. You can see him at the following dates:

Monday 02 May – Glasgow O2 Academy

Thursday 05 May – Leeds O2 Academy

Friday 06 May – Birmingham O2 Institute

Sunday 08 May – Manchester O2 Ritz

Tuesday 10 May – London O2 Forum, Kentish Town

Tickets on sale: https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist-brett-eldredge-789536