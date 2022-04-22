Luke Combs announces new album “Growin’ Up”

Luke Combs will release new album “Growin’ Up” on 24th June 2022 it has been announced.

New song ‘Tomorrow Me’ is available now and it was written by Combs, Dean Dillon and Ray Fulcher.

Reflecting on the album, Combs shares, “I’ve been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now. It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year. It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I’m just really stoked that it’s finally coming out. Working with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton as a producer has been really great and I think that the fans are going to love these songs. I’m just excited to get them out and see what they think.”

Credit: Sony Music

The album is produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton. It’s the superstar’s third studio album and the follow-up to the 3x Platinum ‘What You See Is What You Get’.

Current single “Doin’ This” is featured on the album and the full tracklisting will be confirmed in the coming weeks. The song is fast climbing the charts and looks set to be another number one for the singer.

Combs continues to achieve historic touring success with upcoming sold-out stadium shows at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium (ranking among the fastest sell-outs in each venue’s history) as well as a stop at Seattle’s Lumen Field, which also achieved a massive opening weekend and is nearly sold-out.

He will also headline several major festivals this year including Stagecoach, New Orleans JazzFest and BottleRock.