The Folio Society Publishes a Limited Edition of JRR Tolkien’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’

The Folio Society has today released a three-volume set of JRR Tolkien’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’. It comes complete with map and print is limited to 1,000 copies signed by the artist Alan Lee. Each volume is produced quarter-bound in leather with cloth sides blocked in silver and inset with illustration labels. The books are presented in a silver-blocked slipcase (lined with a hidden illustration) with a new art print exclusive to this edition and a pair of maps drawn by Christopher Tolkien, printed together and presented in a cloth-covered case. The text is the most up to date and academically rigorous available, and is accompanied by a new preface written exclusively for this edition by the artist.

Illustration ©2022 Alan Lee from The Folio Society limited edition three-volume set of The Lord of the Rings

Alan Lee’s work is synonymous with the worlds of JRR Tolkien, having defined the visual setting of Middle-earth for a generation. Peter Jackson’s film adaptations introduced this epic story to an even wider audience, and Lee won the 2004 Academy Award for his Art Direction of these cinematic masterpieces. All of Lee’s illustrations have been reproduced to the artist’s exacting standards, in a scale and quality never seen before, and have been augmented by entirely new images, roundels and borders. The majestic scale of the landscapes and the atmosphere Lee captures on the page – all in exquisite watercolour and pencil – make him the only choice to illustrate this ultimate edition of ‘The Lord of the Rings’.

The greatest classic of fantasy fiction and one of the most celebrated stories of all time, ‘The Lord of the Rings’ defined a genre. This set is bound to delight fans of JRR Tolkien’s most-famous works. See more of the collection’s incredible details in the video below.

Credit: The Folio Society

The Folio Society’s three-volume set of JRR Tolkien’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is available exclusively from www.foliosociety.com.