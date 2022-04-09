Connect with us

Chris Baber releases debut cookbook ‘Easy’

The book features 96 recipes.

Published

Chris Baber
Credit: Ebury

Chef Chris Baber has released his debut cookbook ‘Easy’ via Ebury.

The book is a result of Baber putting together 96 recipes during lockdown. From Spicy Prawn Tostadas and Honey and Harissa Spatchcock Chicken to Spiced Veggie Pilaf with Fried Halloumi and Summer Strawberry and Raspberry Crumble, there’s something for everyone.

Recipes are divided into six sections: Brunch, Family Faves, Fakeaway, One Pan, Feeding a Crowd & Sweet. All are accompanied by handy tips, tricks, kit lists and store cupboard essentials. 

Talking about the book, Baber says: “I’ve had a passion for cooking ever since I can remember. I love proper home cooking – no trends or fads, just fuss-free meals that anyone can make. That’s why I’m so excited to be releasing Easy. I hope this book will give people a few new go-to dinners, as well as the confidence to open the fridge and rustle something up without a recipe. Right, stick the radio on and let’s get cooking!”

Growing up in Northumberland, Chris was head chef in the Baber household by age eight, cooking dinner most nights for his family. Aged 25, he won BBC One’s ‘Yes Chef’, where his potential was spotted by Michelin-starred chef Atul Kochhar, who invited Chris to train alongside him in his Mayfair restaurant.

Baber has a loyal following on social media with over 161k Instagram followers.

