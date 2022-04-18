Watch: Ingrid Andress debuts new song ‘Good Person’

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress has released her new song ‘Good Person’, the first track to be lifted from her upcoming second album.

Andress co-wrote the track alongside Steph Jones and Sam Ellis, and she co-produced it with Ellis.

“I wrote ’Good Person’ when I realized that I was starting to question a lot of things,” Andress says. “What makes somebody good and what does that look like, and in a world of being so judgmental of other people, what makes you better than them?” Andress continues, “With the video, I really wanted to mesh these worlds of light and dark and highlight the parallels between the two. Stay tuned fam. This is just the beginning.”

The music video for the song is directed by Olivia Bee and it features flashes of a gritty hotel room giving way to moments of ethereal lightness, signaling the ever-constant inner battle of wanting to be a good person while acknowledging we are all a continuous work in progress.

Andress picked up three Grammy nominations for her debut album ‘Lady Like’ and last August she released ‘Wishful Drinking’ featuring Sam Hunt.



Andress will join Keith Urban for his 52-date North American ‘The Speed of Now World Tour’ starting in June.