Callista Clark debuts new single ‘Gave it Back Broken’

Country singer-songwriter Callista Clark continues to impress with the release of her new single ‘Gave It Back Broken’.

The song, which is available to stream and download now courtesy of Big Machine Records, is an emotive track produced by Nathan Chapman.

“‘Gave It Back Broken’ is a soulful, honest song describing the emotions you feel when someone you trusted with your heart doesn’t protect it the way they promised they would,” says Clark. “I wrote this song with one of my favourite songwriters Emily Shackelton, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”

‘Gave It Back Broken’ is Clark’s first new material since the release of her breakthrough smash “It’s ‘Cause I Am”, which made her Country radio’s most successful new artist debut in the US.

Clark has been steadily building the foundations for a successful career over the past year. She was named an iHeartCountry On The Verge Artist, she was the only Country artist featured Billboard’s annual “21 Under 21” list and the youngest member ever named to CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2022.

To date, Clark has more than 130 million video views across her socials and YouTube. She’s set to appear at Stagecoach (1st May), Barefoot Country Music Fest (16th June), Country Fest (23rd June), Watershed Festival (29th July) and Boots and Hearts Music Festival (4th August).