Chayce Beckham to release debut EP “Doin’ It Right” on Friday

The reigning ‘American Idol’ winner has six songs coming this week.

Published

Chayce Beckham
Credit: Ethan Helms

Reigning ‘American Idol’ winner Chayce Beckham will release his debut EP “Doin’ It Right” on Friday 15th April 2022.

Across the EP, Beckham divulges the secrets behind “doin’ life right” across six songs that showcase his powerhouse vocals.

“Since my season on ‘American Idol’, I’ve been busy in Nashville writing songs and touring,” says Beckham. “I tested these songs in front of live audiences last year, and now I’m so excited to have them recorded and ready for you to listen to. I’m really proud of these songs, and I believe they not only tell my story, but they tell stories relatable to everyone going through everyday life.”

Beckham wrote four of the six tracks on the EP, which includes the previously released ‘Tell Me Twice’.

Beckham’s duet with label-mate Lindsay Ell, “Can’t Do Without Me” is fast climbing up the Country charts.

Chayce Beckham - Doin' It Right
Credit: FULALEO

The track listing for “Doin’ It Right” is:

1. “Where The River Goes” (Chayce Beckham, Brice Long, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice)*
2. “Doin’ It Right” (Chayce Beckham, Andy Albert, Lindsay Rimes)^
3. “Tell Me Twice” (Chayce Beckham, Isley Juber, Ross Copperman)*
4. “I’ll Take The Bar” (Jordan Walker)*
5. “Talk To Me” (Hillary Lindsey, Will Hoge, Tom Douglas)*
6. “Love To Burn” (Chayce Beckham, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne)*

*Produced by Ross Copperman
^Produced by Ross Copperman and Lindsay Rimes

Beckham is currently on tour with Jimmie Allen, headlining his own shows across the country and will hit the road with Luke Combs this autumn. 

