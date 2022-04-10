Listen: Miranda Lambert debuts new song “Actin’ Up”

Miranda Lambert has given fans another taste from her upcoming album ‘Palomino’, released 29th April 2022, with the release of new track “Actin’ Up”.

The opening track from the forthcoming album, “Actin’ Up” is a cheeky mid-tempo anthem and you can hear it at the top of this article.

‘Palomino’ is Lambert’s first solo album since 2019’s Grammy-winning ‘Wildcard’ (she also released collaborative album ‘The Marfa Tapes’ and the Pistol Annies’ holiday collection ‘Hell of a Holiday’) and it features 15 tracks including ‘If I Was A Cowboy’.

Lambert was recently nominated for a Grammy for her Elle King collaboration ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’, which is Top 3 at US Country radio.

The singer will also be performing her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas beginning in September. The show is named after a lyric in the chorus of “Actin’ Up”.

In addition to her Las Vegas residency, fans can also hear the new music live when Lambert joins forces with Little Big Town to co-headline this spring’s US ‘The Bandwagon Tour’, a joint outing produced by Live Nation, featuring The Cadillac Three as support on all dates and visiting 15 cities beginning Friday 6th May in Houston, Texas.