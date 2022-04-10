Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Miranda Lambert

EF Country

Listen: Miranda Lambert debuts new song “Actin’ Up”

Another song is here from ‘Palomino’.

Published

Miranda Lambert has given fans another taste from her upcoming album ‘Palomino’, released 29th April 2022, with the release of new track “Actin’ Up”.

The opening track from the forthcoming album, “Actin’ Up” is a cheeky mid-tempo anthem and you can hear it at the top of this article.

‘Palomino’ is Lambert’s first solo album since 2019’s Grammy-winning ‘Wildcard’ (she also released collaborative album ‘The Marfa Tapes’ and the Pistol Annies’ holiday collection ‘Hell of a Holiday’) and it features 15 tracks including ‘If I Was A Cowboy’.

Lambert was recently nominated for a Grammy for her Elle King collaboration ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’, which is Top 3 at US Country radio.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The singer will also be performing her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas beginning in September. The show is named after a lyric in the chorus of “Actin’ Up”.

In addition to her Las Vegas residency, fans can also hear the new music live when Lambert joins forces with Little Big Town to co-headline this spring’s US ‘The Bandwagon Tour’, a joint outing produced by Live Nation, featuring The Cadillac Three as support on all dates and visiting 15 cities beginning Friday 6th May in Houston, Texas.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Lauren Alaina Lauren Alaina

EF Country

Lauren Alaina Announces a Split With Long-time Record Label

Powerhouse vocalist begins the next phase of her career.

5 days ago
Grammy Awards 2022 Grammy Awards 2022

EF Country

Your Country Music Grammy Award Winners for 2022

The Country Music Award Winners for 2022 Are...........

6 days ago
Collect All Pets Collect All Pets

Games & Tech

Collect All Pets Adds Shiny Pets In New Update

Could this game be a Pet Sim X contender?

7 days ago
Collect All Pets Collect All Pets

Games & Tech

Collect All Pets Gold Boost Codes List

Get double gold with these handy codes.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you