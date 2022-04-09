Connect with us

Carrie Underwood

EF Country

Carrie Underwood sets June release for new album ‘Denim & Rhinestones’

The Country superstar has a new album coming this summer.

Published

Carrie Underwood will release her new album ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ on 10th June 2022.

The announcement comes with the release of the title track, which you can hear at the top of this article. The upbeat track was written by Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Kear, and Hillary Lindsey, and co-produced by Garcia and Underwood.

‘Denim & Rhinestones’ features 12 tracks, 11 of which Underwood co-wrote with collaborators such as David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey, Josh Miller, Ashley Gorley, Josh Kear, and Chris DeStefano. Recent single ‘Ghost Story’ is among the track list.

David Garcia produces ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ following his work as co-producer on Underwood’s 2018 album ‘Cry Pretty’ and her 2021 gospel album ‘My Savior’.

Underwood says, “We cover a lot of ground on this album. We have a lot of songs that have a bit of a ‘throwback’ feel, but they sound super fresh. I grew up listening to so many different kinds of music and that is extremely evident in this body of work. These are musical influences that are all in me and work their way out, and I just decided this time not to get in their way. I think this whole album ended up being a big reflection of me as a person and as an artist.” 

Carrie Underwood - Denim & Rhinestones
Credit: UMG

The track list for ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ is:

  1. Denim & Rhinestones (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey)
  2. Velvet Heartbreak (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
  3. Ghost Story (David Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey)
  4. Hate My Heart (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Michael Hardy, Hillary Lindsey)
  5. Burn (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey)
  6. Crazy Angels (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Lydia Vaughan)
  7. Faster (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
  8. Pink Champagne (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey)
  9. Wanted Woman (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Miller)
  10. Poor Everybody Else (Carrie Underwood, Chris DeStefano, Josh Miller)
  11. She Don’t Know (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
  12. Garden (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Miller)

