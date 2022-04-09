Connect with us

Serena Ryder and William Prince

EF Country

William Prince releases new single with Serena Ryder and announces June UK tour

Find out when you can see the Canadian singer-songwriter.

Published

Canadian singer-songwriter William Prince has released new single ‘Sing Me a Song’ with Serena Ryder and he’s announced a series of shows in the UK for June.

The essence of ‘Sing Me a Song’ lies in its simplicity and gentleness; the communication of love between two individuals. While the world around us becomes faster and more electric, ‘Sing Me a Song’ plays out like a candle on the table. Classic and warm.

Prince says of the song: “It captures my friend Serena Ryder and I communicating through our most comfortable language. Singing and playing music. Letting admiration, respect and love for another give life to humanity’s oldest story.”

In June, Prince will be in the UK to play at the Black Deer Festival in Kent and he’s announced five shows across the UK around it.

The June dates come hot on the heels of Prince’s sold-out January tour which took in stops at London, Brighton, Bristol, Manchester and Glasgow.

You can see him at:

June 13  Nottingham: Rescue Rooms
June 14  Bristol: Thekla,
June 15  Manchester: Gorilla
June 16  Edinburgh: The Mash House
June 19  Kent: Black Deer Festival
June 21  London: Lafayette

Tickets are available at williamprincemusic.com

